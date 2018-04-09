Three infants die, six fall sick after being vaccinated in Jharkhand's Palamu district; chief minister orders probe

Three infants died and five others were admitted to the hospital, a day after they were administered DPT vaccine at a village in Palamau district on Sunday, a senior health official said.

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das today ordered an inquiry into the matter and announced a compensation of Rs one lakh for each of the bereaved families, an official release said.

The infants, aged between one year and 18 months, were given DPT vaccine at an Anganwadi centre at Loinga village on Sunday and three of them died during treatment, officiating civil surgeon Dr T Vijay Kumar said.

Trained nurses had administered the DPT vaccine to the children after which they had fever and loose motion, he said.