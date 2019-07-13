Three, including two brothers, stabbed to death in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe; motive behind killing unknown till now

Thane: Three men, including two brothers, were found stabbed to death in Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai Saturday, police said.

The bodies were found around 9 am in a godown located in Turbhe MIDC area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Irshad (20), his younger brother Naushad (19) and Rajesh (28). The bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem, they said.

"Unidentified persons stabbed the trio to death on the premises of the warehouse. The incident is suspected to have taken place during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday," an official said.

All the victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that the motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

The incident could a fallout of some previous enmity or a financial dispute, they said.

Investigation into the case underway.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.