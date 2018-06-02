You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir injure four CRPF personnel and two civilians

India PTI Jun 02, 2018 22:38:09 IST

Srinagar: Four CRPF personnel and two civilians, including a woman, were injured on Saturday in three separate grenade attacks on security forces in Srinagar, police said.

CRPF personnel

Representational image. Firstpost/Sameer Yasir

In the first attack, militants lobbed a grenade towards a security forces patrol party in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar, they said.

Three CRPF personnel and a woman were injured in the explosion, they said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

In the second attack, militants targeted a CRPF vehicle in Budshah Chowk area near the city centre in Srinagar, injuring a jawan and a civilian, the police said.

The third grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city, they said.

However, there was no damage due to the explosion there.

There have been at least six grenade attacks in Kashmir valley, including one at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, since Friday.


Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 22:38 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores