The oxygen supply in the hospital reportedly ran low for several hours, and there was a delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker to the hospital

Three people died in Hyderabad's King Koti District Hospital on Sunday evening due to inadequate supply of oxygen, reports said.

The oxygen supply in the hospital ran low for several hours, and there was a delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker to the hospital, an article in The New Indian Express quoted sources as saying. The driver of the tanker had initially taken the vehicle to Osmania Hospital owing to some confusion.

An article in The News Minute quoted the superintendent of the hospital as saying, "The tanker carrying oxygen arrived late to the hospital. In the meantime, we provided oxygen from the buffer stock. Oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators were provided to the patients as the oxygen flow reduced for a brief period. When the filling of the oxygen was happening for around 30 mins, the flow of oxygen had reduced. Three patients in the ICU died during this period. The deaths may not be totally due to the gap of oxygen supply."

After the oxygen supply dropped, attendants of several patients rushed to get oxygen cylinders on autorickshaws and two-wheelers. However, many of them returned to the hospital with cylinders only late at night.

King Koti is a designated COVID-19 facility in Hyderabad. A help desk at the hospital was inaugurated on Saturday by the city police for visitors, patients and their attendants.

In recent weeks, there have been several deaths at COVID-19 deaths across the country allegedly due to oxygen shortages. On 5 May, as many as 13 people died at a government hospital in Chennai in a span of 24 hours, with their relatives alleging shortage of oxygen. Officials, however, had denied the charge. On 23 April, six patients, five of them infected by coronavirus , died at a private hospital in Amritsar allegedly due to shortage of medical oxygen.