Three dead, two injured after truck rams into group of women farmers in Haryana

The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station.

Bahadurgarh: Three women farmers were killed and two others injured after a truck hit them near the Tikri border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh early Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Pakoda chowk, where the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station.

After participating in the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws at the Tikri border, the women were returning to their village in Mansa district of Punjab.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

Waseem Akram, superintendent of police, Jhajjar, told Indian Express, “A tipper, carrying dust, rammed into the group of women farmers. Two of them died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital and referred to PGI Rohtak for treatment. One of the injured died on the way to the hospital in Rohtak, while two women are reported to be out of danger.”

The deceased were identified as Chhinder Kaur (60), Amarjeet Kaur (58) and Gurmail Kaur (60). They belonged to Kheeva Dyaluwala village in Mansa district.

The injured persons were rushed to PGI Rohtak, the police said.

Hundreds of women have been participating in the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of Delhi.