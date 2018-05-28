You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three dead in Mumbai's Goregaon after major fire breaks out at Techniplex One building

India FP Staff May 28, 2018 08:12:40 IST

Three people were killed in Mumbai's suburban Goregaon after a major fire broke out on Sunday in the basement of Techniplex One building, according to media reports.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the blaze broke around 4:24 pm. According to The Times of India, the three people who eventually died were found in an unconscious state after almost six hours since the blaze broke. The Times of India quoted local BJP corporator Deepak Thakur as saying that the labourers were doing "some internal structural work" on the seventh floor when the incident took place.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

According to ANI, three people were found in the unconscious state late on Sunday night. Two of them were found inside the lift stuck between 4th and 5th floor after which they were admitted to the hospital.

An official said that a fireman was injured during the rescue operation and is being treated for smoke inhalation. He said that one person, who was trapped on the seventh floor of the building, sustained cut injuries on right hand and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The fire engulfed the building with smoke billowing from the basement to the ninth floor of the glass facade.

The high-rise building has a basement, two podiums and nine floors which accommodate families. Rescue operations are underway.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 08:12 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores