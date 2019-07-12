Three dead after mud wall collapses in Kanhan near Nagpur; another injured rushed to hospital

Nagpur: Three persons died after a mud wall collapsed on them in Kanhan area near Nagpur on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred between 9.30 am and 10 am, they said.

"Four persons were sitting near the mud wall when it collapsed on them. While three of them died on the spot, the fourth one suffered injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital," inspector of Kanhan police station Chandrakant Kale said.

The mishap took place in Kanhan-Kandri area, which is located near the Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), he said.

"Locals come to the spot to dig out mud for domestic use. The victims, who also lived in a nearby locality, had also carved out some mud from the wall, which ultimately collapsed on them. They lived in a locality near the mines area," Kale said.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

