Three crude bombs seized from Gomati district during President Ramnath Kovind's visit to Tripura

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 21:01:28 IST

Agartala: Three country-made bombs were on Thursday seized from a saloon in Gomati district, about three kilometres from the helipad at Chandrapur where the chopper carrying President Ramnath Kovind landed on Thursday.

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. Reuters

Additional Inspector General (Law and order) Smriti Ranjan Das said the owner of the saloon was detained for interrogation and the bombs were defused by Gomati district police. The bombs were wrapped in newspaper and kept under a table, he said adding they were seized during a random search when the President was attending a programme at Udaipur in Gomati district.

Investigations into the bomb seizure was on.

Kovind on Thursday dedicated a 73.71 kilometre-long national highway between Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur, about 60 kilometres from here, and Sabroom in South Tripura district. The road would improve connectivity between South Tripura district and Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

Kovind, who is on a two-day visit to the state, returned to the Rajbhavan after attending the programmes.


