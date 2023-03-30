India

'Thought it was...': Nagaland Minister posts hilarious tweet on note received from IndiGo

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along. Twitter/ @AlongImna

Known for his twisty sense of humour and fun social media posts, Nagaland minister and state BJP Chief Temjen Imna Along is quite active on Twitter and often shares hilarious content, ranging from jokes about himself to making social commentary with a funny twist to it. This time as well, the minister shared an interesting experience from a flight trip that he had recently, leaving his followers in splits. Posting a picture of a short gratitude note given to him by IndiGo airline, Along mentioned how he mistook the flight number for a Whatsapp number.

“Dear Sir, it is a great honour to have you on board with us today. Thank you for choosing IndiGo. With love, IndiGo,” IndiGo’s note read which also mentioned the flight number. Sharing the same, Along wrote in the caption, “Thought it was the WhatsApp Number! Better luck on your next flight Temjen.”

Have a look at the tweet posted by Temjen Imna here:

The post gathered a wide range of reactions in the comment section. People highly appreciated the sense of humour of the minister.

A user sarcastically wrote that it can be a secret message, and that he will have to find the clue to get the number.

An individual joked that he will receive the remaining four numbers on his next flight, and then he will have to arrange these numbers to find the WhatsApp number.

Some users jokingly told the minister to have patience and that he will receive the number.

This is not the only time that Temjen Imna Along has posted a funny tweet. He recently tweeted a picture where he can be seen eating inside a food court. In the caption, he wrote, “Main Sharmata Nahin Hu. (I’m not shy.)”

He had shared another hilarious tweet this month and shared a picture where he can be seen looking directly into the camera, while others are not.

He stated in the caption that his timing was right.

The BJP leader had shared another witty post this month. He posted a picture of a board standing at the entry of a Nagaland village that read, “Drive slow, see our village. Drive fast, see our judge.” The powerful and crisp message was written on a green coloured wooden board near a bush and tree.

In the caption, he had said that he was amazed by the creativity of the villagers.

Updated Date: March 30, 2023 15:53:54 IST

