Those defending Section 35-A accepting that Jammu and Kashmir's future lies within Constitution, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of India.

A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the provision which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Protecting Article 35-A is a tacit acceptance that Jammu and Kashmir's future lies within the Constitution of India, otherwise how would it matter if it were struck down or diluted," Omar asked on Twitter.

The National Conference leader was apparently referring to separatist groups, who called for a two-day shutdown to protest against the legal challenge in the apex court.