Thoppil Mohamed Meeran, Tamil novelist and Sahitya Akademi awardee, passes away at 74

Noted Tamil author and Sahitya Akademi winner Thoppil Mohammed Meeran passed away this Friday, 11 May. He was 74.

According to the Hindu, Meeran breathed his last at his residence at Veerabahu Nagar in Pettai near in Tirunelveli at around 1.30 am. He is survived by his wife Jaleela and two sons Shameem Ahmed and Mirzad Ahmed.

Born in 1944 in Kanniyakumari district, Meeran authored the novels Oru Kadalora Kiramathin Kathai (1988, The Story of Sea Side Village), Turaimugam (1991, Harbour), Koonan Thoppu (1993, The Grove of a Hunchback), Saivu Narkkali (1995, The Reclining Chair) and Anju vannam theru (2011). In 1997, Saaivu Naarkkaali bagged him the Sahitya Akademi Award.

His short story collections include Anbuku Muthumai Illai, Thankarasu, Anathasainam Colony, among others. He had also translated a number of books, including ones by NP Mohammed, MN Karassery and UA Khader.

Many took to Twitter to express their condolences for the late writer.

Tamil writer Thoppil Mohammed Meeran passes away. His novel 'Oru Kadalora Gramathin Kathai' set at the beginning of 20th century about religious obscurantism in a small coastal hamlet is a must read. He won Sathiya Akademi award for his 'Saivu Naarkali' novel. Go well Sir. pic.twitter.com/pH6sPzP7ib — செந்தில் / Chenthil (@chenthil_nathan) May 10, 2019

