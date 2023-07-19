‘Thok Dunga’: UP Police officer openly threatens boy with encounter following minor argument, WATCH video

A police official in Uttar Pradesh landed in the eye of a social media storm when he was caught on camera openly threatening a boy with encounter.

“Thok dunga (will shoot you),” the police inspector can be seen telling the boy, who got into an argument with the former over a misunderstanding. While the police team had come to oversee the demolition of a house in the cantonment area of Meerut, they allegedly started breaking a different one.

The boy in question is the son of the owner of the house and objected to the police action as misplaced.

'अभी ठोक दूंगा' – यूपी के दारोगा जी एक लड़के से कह रहे हैं. मार्केट में 'ठोक' नाम की कोई नई चॉकलेट आई है क्या? और दारोगा जी लड़के को चॉकलेट क्यों देना चाहते हैं? समझ से परे है मामला pic.twitter.com/r2INHe1H1z — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) July 18, 2023

According to police, the Cantt Board team had been tasked with demolishing a section of Bina Mehra’s house on Cariappa Road, located in the Rajban Bazar area of the Cantonment.

Due to incessant rain over the past few days, the house had become inhabitable, posing a significant danger.

Recognising the urgency, Bina herself submitted a letter to the Cantt Board office, requesting the demolition of the dilapidated section.

However, the team instead of demolishing Beena’s house, reportedly began demolishing her neighbour Shailendra Singh’s house.

According to reports, Shailendra and his family were away at this time. The Cantt Board team, accompanied by JE Awadhesh, began demolishing his house, mistaking it for illegal construction.

News of the demolition reached Shailendra through his neighbors, compelling the entire family to rush to the scene.

Sachin, Shailendra’s son, voiced his opposition to the unjust action. The situation escalated, leading the Cantt Board team to call for police assistance.

Inspector Sauraj Singh arrived at the scene, but instead of diffusing the tension, his anger flared.

Sachin allegedly told inspector that when a fire engulfed his house, many of his distress call went unanswered.

The inspector confronted the boy, attempting to subdue him, but the determined youth resisted the efforts of the policemen.

It was during this confrontation that the inspector resorted to threats.

Meanwhile, the gathering crowd voiced their disapproval of the police’s conduct and the accompanying team’s actions, leading to a premature end of the demolition.

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident, given the widespread circulation of the video capturing the threatening encounter.

Simultaneously, the Cantt Board team has filed a complaint against the young man, accusing him of obstructing government work and engaging in indecent behavior. Appropriate measures will be taken once the allegations have been thoroughly examined.