This village in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has turned into a YouTubers' hub

Raipur: The Tulsi village in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has turned into a ‘YouTubers’ hub’ with a large number of locals creating content for the online video sharing platform and earning money from it.

Besides YouTube, the locals create content for both educational and entertainment purposes for Instagram reels too.

“Seeing us, people started making videos for YouTube, later for TikTok and now even for Reels. I have an MSc Chemistry degree. I was a part-time teacher and had a coaching institute. Earlier, I earned Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 per month. Now, we earn Rs 30,000-35,000 per month,” Jai Verma, a YouTuber said.

Another person named Pinki Sahu said, “It has been 1.5 years since I started. We have around 40 YouTube channels. Everyone here participates. Women here are generally not allowed to step out of houses but through our YouTube channel, we have given them a lot of info that girls too can do something.”

