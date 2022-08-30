This village in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has turned into a YouTubers' hub
Besides YouTube, the locals in Tulsi village create content for both educational and entertainment purposes for Instagram reels too
Raipur: The Tulsi village in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has turned into a ‘YouTubers’ hub’ with a large number of locals creating content for the online video sharing platform and earning money from it.
Chhattisgarh | Tulsi Village in Raipur turns into a YouTubers' hub, with a large number of locals creating content for the online video sharing and social media platform and having their own channel on it.
Locals create content for both educational and entertainment purposes. pic.twitter.com/eGdjANBMtE
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2022
Besides YouTube, the locals create content for both educational and entertainment purposes for Instagram reels too.
“Seeing us, people started making videos for YouTube, later for TikTok and now even for Reels. I have an MSc Chemistry degree. I was a part-time teacher and had a coaching institute. Earlier, I earned Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 per month. Now, we earn Rs 30,000-35,000 per month,” Jai Verma, a YouTuber said.
Another person named Pinki Sahu said, “It has been 1.5 years since I started. We have around 40 YouTube channels. Everyone here participates. Women here are generally not allowed to step out of houses but through our YouTube channel, we have given them a lot of info that girls too can do something.”
(With inputs from ANI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Los Angeles 7-Eleven store ransacked by late-night 'flash mob' of looters
The crime spree began on 15 August at 12:40 am with a street takeover at the Figueroa and El Segundo crossroads in Harbor Gateway
Watch: Monkey almost faints after seeing man's crazy hairstyle, internet in splits
The caption of the post that reads “Lmao” with a laughing emoji is enough to describe the hilarious reaction of the monkey
After losing balance due to potholes, 22-year-old man run over by tanker truck
The video of the entire incident, which unfortunately happened on 28 August, was shared by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Patil on his official twitter account. The report claims that police officials are investigating the incident