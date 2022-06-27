This police station in Karnataka deploys cats to deal with rat menace

Sub-Inspector at the Gauribidanur rural police station Vijay Kumar said that earlier they had deployed one cat which reduced the rat menace and so they decided to bring in another cat and the duo had killed a total of three rats so far

In order to catch hold of the rats present in its premises, the Gauribidanur Rural Police Station in Karnataka has deployed two cats. Such action was taken after officials at the station got stressed as the rats started to nibble away files and documents.

The cats have been deployed to get rid of the mischievous rats at this police station that was established in 2014 and is located at a distance of 80 kilometres from the city.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sub-Inspector at the Gauribidanur rural police station Vijay Kumar said that there is a lake nearby, which is why the rats seemed to have found the station a safe place to reside. The official added that earlier they had deployed one cat which reduced the rat menace and so they decided to bring in another cat and the duo had killed a total of three rats so far.

He further said that the rats ran all over the police station, including the rooms where files are kept. He informed that they provide milk and food to the two cats, which are now like a family inside the police station.

Reportedly, many of the departments in Karnataka spend a considerable amount of money to curb rat and mosquito menace. A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) spends an amount of around Rs 50,000 per year to prevent this menace of rats and mosquitos.

Earlier, in another incident, a dead monkey was cremated according to the Hindu rituals by police personnel at a police station in Jajpur district of Odisha. The monkey lived on a tree in the compound of the Balichandrapur police station, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Finding the monkey dead, the police personnel decided to give the monkey a befitting cremation, instead of handing over the body to the Forest Department.

