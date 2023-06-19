Rajinikanth, fondly known as ‘superstar’ by his fans, is revered by people from all walks of life. With a career spanning over five decades, the stylish actor has been an absolute phenomenon in the purest sense of the word. Now, a famous eatery in Dadar East, Mumbai called ‘Muttu Dosa Corner’ has brought together two of the most beloved things from the south. A dosa inspired by superstar Rajni, who is ‘Thalaiva’ for his followers, meaning the leader. Taking inspiration from Rajinikanth, the stall owner prepares one dosa after another at a mind-boggling pace. Food blogger Ruchika Asatkarrecently shared her experience of eating the ‘famous and unique’ dosa.

The viral video

Ruchika Asatkar’s video clip showing the entire dosa-making and serving process is circulating widely on Instagram and winning hearts. The food blogger, who ‘travels for food and tells stories’ as per her bio, shared the clip a few days back. She captioned the post: “Have you tried this dosa before?” Asatkar also mentioned the location of the stall as ‘Muttu Dosa Corner at Hindmata in Dadar East, Mumbai’ for those who want to come and give it a try.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchika Asatkar (@ruchika_asatkar)

Needless to say, the video has gone viral and amassed more than 12 lakh views. In addition, the clip has received over 4 lakh likes and many comments.

Look at the comments below:

One Instagram user wrote: “perfect drop with perfect plate.”

“The opening shot is just superb!!!” wrote another commenter in response to the blogger’s surprise reaction.

Several users commented with a “wow.”

Muttu Dosa Corner

In addition to the famous ‘Rajinikanth-style’ dosas, the dosa corner also specialises in delicious Masala Dosa and Mysore Masala Dosa. However, it is not just the taste that attracts customers, but also the proprietor’s distinct swag that sets the stall apart. The owner, who gained wide popularity as a ‘Thailava fan, named his famous ‘Rajnikanth-style dosas’ after his idol.

Another similar video showing a Mumbai street vendor serving the popular South Indian dish went viral recently. Known as the ‘flying dosa’, the man flipped the cooked dosas high into the air and each one landed perfectly on a plate.

Check out the video:

The video mentioned above amassed 38 lakh likes. In addition, the ‘Serving Dosa LIKE A BOSS’ clip received 33.1 crore views and over 84,000 comments on Facebook.

