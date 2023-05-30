This Mumbai chaiwala serves tea from an Audi; would you fancy a cup?

Chai, or tea, is India’s national obsession. In a place where chai is sold on the streets for as low as Rs 5 or Rs 10, tea sellers usually start their day early in the morning. They cater to daily wage labourers and rickshaw pullers making their way to work. In metro cities, where many have migrated from smaller cities and villages with dreams of a decent living, these tea-sellers spend the day mostly at their stalls. They depend on tea-drinkers for their livelihood. For those who can’t afford other luxuries, a hot cup of tea is a way to start the day. Talking of luxury, a chai-wala is in the news for operating his tea stall from a high-end luxury car, an Audi.

There seems to be a trend in which selling tea has become a second career for many people. There is MBA Chaiwala, BTech Chaiwala, and even a chaiwala who accepts cryptocurrencies. Well, here comes another. Meet Amit Kashyap and Mannu Sharma, who serve hundreds of customers a day with their chai. Known as ‘On Drive Tea,’ the stall is set up on the Lokhandwala backroad in Mumbai.

The duo gained fame through a viral video on Instagram in which they drive up to their chosen spot and set up the stall.

An Instagram user named ‘sachkadwahai’ who puts viral videos regularly, posted about the ODT’s famous stall. Within a few days, the video had been liked by more than 8,000 people and the duo became a sensation. ODT’s quickly became known for their creative tapri idea, with customers queuing up to enjoy a ‘chai ki chuski’.

He wrote, “A man selling tea in an Audi car on the side of the road at lokhandwala backroad Mumbai.” and tagged the stall’s official Instagram page @ondrivetea. On ODTea’s page, the tagline reads: ‘Think Luxury, Drink Luxury.’

People’s reaction on this unique idea

“Baap jab EMI bharne se mana karde tho kya karega Bechara,” wrote a user. “Chai bech ke audi le li ya Audi le le islia chai bechni pad rahi hai,” commented another.

A user jokingly said, “ek chai 1000 rupay ka,” while another expressed a wish, “Bass itna ameer banna hai.”

