'This is not Niagara...': Magnificent Jog Falls in Karnataka leaves internet amazed, watch video

Over the past two weeks, the incessant rains along the coastal areas of Karnataka have led to a rise in water level of reservoirs, rivers, lakes and dams. One among them is the Jog Falls that has now turned into one of the most magnificent sights to behold this monsoon.

A breathtaking video of the Jog Falls in Karnataka was shared by Twitter user - Erik Solheim. He is a former Norwegian diplomat. While sharing the post on his handle, Solheim credited the video to a user named Raghu.

“This is not Niagara Falls... This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India,” the former Norwegian diplomat wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here:

This is not Niagara Falls…

This is Jog Falls, located in Shimoga district of Karnataka, India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1C1ohXFsCn — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) July 10, 2022

The video has been winning hearts on the internet since it was posted. So far, it has collected 1.8 million views with more than 85,000 likes.

Many users shared old and recent stunning images of the waterfall. While some praised the beauty of nature and the Jog Falls, one user said, "Damn so beautiful.” Another wrote, “Been here many a times. Beautiful beyond words.”

Jog Falls is situated on the borders of Shimoga and North Kanara, 100 Kms from Shimoga city. The Western Ghats gives rise to the Sharavati river that plunges from a height of 829 feet in four magnificent cascades namely Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket, according to karnataka.com. Jog falls, being the tallest waterfalls in India is situated in the dense evergreen forests, 16kms from Talguppa nearest railway station, Shimoga district, Karnataka.

Every year during the monsoon, Jog Falls offers a spectacular view, leading thousands to rush and witness its beauty. According to The Hindu, the number of visitors to watch the Jog Falls increased on 9 and 10 July when compared to other days.

Recently, a video from Maharashtra's Naneghat also won many hearts on social media especially for its reverse flow of water. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda on Twitter. People were amazed to see the waterfall between the two mountains going upwards rather than falling down.

