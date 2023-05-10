Those living in Bengaluru are well aware of this iconic place in Indiranagar, Rameshwaram Cafe, an eatery that is widely popular for its authentic South Indian Breakfast. The quick service restaurant (QSR) not only attracts a massive footfall, with people waiting in long queues but also manages to do a whopping business of Rs 4.5 crore in a month. It is indeed a big number! Co-founder of B2B marketplace Udaan, Sujeet Kumar while recently speaking on a podcast shared some mind-boggling details about the famous cafe. Kumar who was citing examples of different QSR chains in India mentioned Rameshwaram Cafe’s name and shared details of its business.

Kumar who was speaking in the third episode titled ‘WTF is E-commerce’ on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast was accompanied by Future Group founder Kishore Biyani and Meesho co-founder Vidit Aatrey.

While speaking about how QSR chains have started making a mark in the Indian marketplace, Kumar shared deets about the Rameshwaram Cafe, stating that they have managed to do a business of Rs 4.5 crore per month and are further clocking around Rs 50 crore a year.

“If you see Rameshwaram Cafe, they cut like 7,500 bills a day. With one store which is hardly 10 by 10 or 10 by 15 square feet, they do Rs 4.5 crore business a month and do around Rs 50 crore a year. They also make decent margins with around 70% gross margins,” he said.

Watch the full video here:

Apart from this, Kumar shared his journey, beginning with the e-commerce giant Flipkart to launching Udaan. He also spoke about how he never wanted to leave Delhi and move to Bengaluru. However, he was coaxed by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal into visiting Bengaluru for attending his wedding and then was convinced to join the company.

The entrepreneurs also spoke on a variety of other topics including their journeys, personal life, Indian retail business, online and offline marketplace, and growing entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in India and abroad, among other things.

