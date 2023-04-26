Today, the internet has been buzzing with the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and it has rightfully grabbed all the attention, thanks to its hyperrealistic creations that are too good to be true. Of late, artists have been making the most use of artificial intelligence to push the boundaries of traditional art forms and are creating hyperrealistic images.

Many such photos have gone viral in recent days and caught the internet’s attention. One such example would be a clip gaining traction recently, that shows how a 5-year-old beautifully ages into a 95-year-old woman. Shared by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, the video shows the little girl’s smooth transformation into adulthood and finally into an elderly woman, leaving the industrialist impressed.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra who is himself very active on social media and is known for sharing witty posts for his followers, shared the clip, calling it “hauntingly beautiful.”

“Received this post of a sequence of portraits generated by Artificial Intelligence showing a girl ageing from 5years to 95 years. I won’t fear the power of AI so much if it can create something so hauntingly beautiful….and Human…,” he wrote along with the video.

Not just the industrialist, but his Twitter followers were also left impressed with the video and the girl’s hyperrealistic transformation. Many took to the comment section and praised the creation. A user wrote, “It’s beautiful and awe inspiring, and a reminder not to get too carried away and lose grasp of reality”, while another one wrote, “This is really amazing and the way AI is transforming it would be difficult to comprehend. From creating images to writing books to songs the future is totally AI driven.. hundreds of tools releasing each week giving more power to it..”

“Think A.I is like fictional movie and Human brain like a Director and without Director A.I won’t survive,” a user commented.

The video has so far gained over 8 lakh views with several likes and comments.

