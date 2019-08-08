Things you need to keep in mind before heading to the airport post the scrapping of Article 370

In the wake of changing circumstances after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, drastic changes in the security management systems in several airports in India have been introduced.

According to the new security provisions, passengers will have to arrive at the airport earlier than before to accommodate the increased security checks. Indira Gandhi International Airport has already asked the international passengers to reach four hours before the scheduled departure time. On the other hand, passengers of domestic flights have to reach the airport at least three hours before the scheduled departure time.

This is primarily because frisking inside and outside the airport has increased. The new security measures include a secondary ladder point frisking before boarding the aeroplane.

Also, random checking with under-view mirrors would be done to 10% of vehicles approaching the airports.

These additional security measures are to be implemented until 31 Aug or until further orders.

These airport alerts have been issued in: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun and Ahmedabad.

The entry of visitors and sale of visitors entry tickets will also be suspended at these airports from 10 Aug 10 to 20 Aug.

Apart from the additional security measures, passengers also have to abide by the other do’s and dont’s that are to be followed in the normal course also. These rules are usually are written on the air ticket.

Here are the rules to be followed:

1. Do NOT pack or bring prohibited items to the airport (see list below).

2. Refrain from carrying unverified gifts or presents in wrapped packages. If the alarm rings while the package is being screened, the security staff will need to unwrap it to investigate the source of the alarm.

3. Shoes, clothing items and other accessories that contain metal will be picked up by the metal detector. As a result, the security personnel will require you to undergo further checks that may include pat-down frisking.

4. Put all undeveloped films and cameras with film in your cabin (carry-on) baggage. Checked-in baggage screening equipment may damage undeveloped films.

5. Carry-on baggage is limited to one carry-on bag plus one personal item. Personal items include laptops, purses, small backpacks, briefcases or camera cases. Remember, 1+1.

6. Place identification tags on all your baggage. Don't forget to label your laptop computer. These are one of the most forgotten items at screening checkpoints.

7. Refrain from packing valuable items in your checked-in baggage. Once you hand your baggage to your airline carrier, security staff of the airline carrier will handle and process the baggage in the prescribed manner. Please keep in mind that most airline carriers have limited liability for lost, damaged or stolen items.

8. Declare firearms and ammunition to your airline and place it in your checked-in/registered baggage.

Cabin/Carry-on Baggage

1. Carry all metal items in your carry-on bag. This includes jewellery, loose change, keys, mobile phones, pagers and personal data assistants (PDAs).

2. Take your laptop and video camera out of their case and place it in the tray provided at the security checkpoint.

3. Place your overcoat or jacket in the tray at the security screening checkpoint. Suit jackets and blazers need not be removed unless requested by the screener.

4. Do not leave your baggage unattended.

5. Do not accept baggage from strangers. It may contain prohibited items or dangerous goods.

Items prohibited in the airports

Personal Items

1 Lighters

2 Scissors-metal with pointed tips

3 A realistic replica of toy weapon sharp objects

4 Box Cutters

5 Ice Axes/ Ice Picks

6 Knives (any length and type except round-bladed, butter, and plastic cutlery)

7 Meat cleavers

8 Razor-type blades such as box cutters, utility knives, razor blades not in a cartridge, but excluding safety razors

9 Sabres

10 Scissors – metal with pointed tips

11 Sword

Sporting Goods

12 Baseball Bats

13 Bows and Arrows

14 Cricket Bats

15 Golf Clubs

16 Hockey Sticks

17 Lacrosse Sticks

18 Pool Cues

19 Ski Poles

20 Spear Guns

Guns and Firearms

21 Ammunition

22 BB guns

23 Compressed Air Guns

24 Firearms

25 Flare Guns

26 Gun Lighters

27 Gun Powder

28 Parts of Guns and Firearms

29 Pellet Guns

30 Realistic Replicas of Firearms

31 Starter pistols

Tools

32 Axes and hatchets

33 Cattle Prods

34 Crowbars

35 Hammers

36 Drills (including cordless portables power drills)

37 Saws (including cordless portable power saws)

38 Screwdrivers (except those in eyeglass repair kits)

39 Tools (including but not limited to wrenches and pliers)

40 Wrenches and Pliers

Martial Arts / Self Defense Items

41 Billy Clubs

42 Black Jacks

43 Brass Knuckles

44 Kubatons

45 Mace/ Pepper Spray

46 Martial Arts Weapons

47 Night Sticks

48 Nunchakus

49 Martial Arts/ Self Defense Items

50 Stun Guns/ Shocking Devices

51 Throwing Stars Explosive Materials

52 Blasting Caps

53 Dynamite

54 Fireworks

55 Flares (in any form)

56 Hand Grenades

57 Plastic Explosives

58 Realistic Replicas of Explosives

Flammable items

59 Liquid/Aerosol/Gel/Paste or items of similar consistency (Allowed separately, in small quantities required for the duration of the journey, in one clear transparent re-sealable one-litre size plastic bag. Each item should, however, not exceed 100 ml in quantity). Exception: Medicine/inhaler accompanied by prescription and baby food.

60 Fuels (Including cooking fuels and any flammable liquid fuel)

61 Gasoline

62 Gas Torches

63 Lighter Fluid

64 Strike-anywhere Matches

65 Turpentine and paint Thinner

66 Realistic Replicas of Incendiaries

Disabling Chemicals and other Dangerous Items

67 Chlorine for Pools and Spas

68 Compressed Gas Cylinders (including fire extinguishers)

69 Liquid Bleach

70 Spillable Batteries (except those in wheelchairs)

71 Spray Paint

72 Tear Gas