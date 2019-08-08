Things you need to keep in mind before heading to the airport post the scrapping of Article 370

In the wake of changing circumstances after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, drastic changes in the security management systems in several airports in India have been introduced.
According to the new security provisions, passengers will have to arrive at the airport earlier than before to accommodate the increased security checks. Indira Gandhi International Airport has already asked the international passengers to reach four hours before the scheduled departure time. On the other hand, passengers of domestic flights have to reach the airport at least three hours before the scheduled departure time.
This is primarily because frisking inside and outside the airport has increased. The new security measures include a secondary ladder point frisking before boarding the aeroplane.
Also, random checking with under-view mirrors would be done to 10% of vehicles approaching the airports.
These additional security measures are to be implemented until 31 Aug or until further orders.
These airport alerts have been issued in: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun and Ahmedabad.
The entry of visitors and sale of visitors entry tickets will also be suspended at these airports from 10 Aug 10 to 20 Aug.
Apart from the additional security measures, passengers also have to abide by the other do’s and dont’s that are to be followed in the normal course also. These rules are usually are written on the air ticket.
Here are the rules to be followed:
1. Do NOT pack or bring prohibited items to the airport (see list below).
2. Refrain from carrying unverified gifts or presents in wrapped packages. If the alarm rings while the package is being screened, the security staff will need to unwrap it to investigate the source of the alarm.
3. Shoes, clothing items and other accessories that contain metal will be picked up by the metal detector. As a result, the security personnel will require you to undergo further checks that may include pat-down frisking.
4. Put all undeveloped films and cameras with film in your cabin (carry-on) baggage. Checked-in baggage screening equipment may damage undeveloped films.
5. Carry-on baggage is limited to one carry-on bag plus one personal item. Personal items include laptops, purses, small backpacks, briefcases or camera cases. Remember, 1+1.
6. Place identification tags on all your baggage. Don't forget to label your laptop computer. These are one of the most forgotten items at screening checkpoints.
7. Refrain from packing valuable items in your checked-in baggage. Once you hand your baggage to your airline carrier, security staff of the airline carrier will handle and process the baggage in the prescribed manner. Please keep in mind that most airline carriers have limited liability for lost, damaged or stolen items.
8. Declare firearms and ammunition to your airline and place it in your checked-in/registered baggage.
Cabin/Carry-on Baggage
1. Carry all metal items in your carry-on bag. This includes jewellery, loose change, keys, mobile phones, pagers and personal data assistants (PDAs).
2. Take your laptop and video camera out of their case and place it in the tray provided at the security checkpoint.
3. Place your overcoat or jacket in the tray at the security screening checkpoint. Suit jackets and blazers need not be removed unless requested by the screener.
4. Do not leave your baggage unattended.
5. Do not accept baggage from strangers. It may contain prohibited items or dangerous goods.
Items prohibited in the airports
Personal Items
1 Lighters
2 Scissors-metal with pointed tips
3 A realistic replica of toy weapon sharp objects
4 Box Cutters
5 Ice Axes/ Ice Picks
6 Knives (any length and type except round-bladed, butter, and plastic cutlery)
7 Meat cleavers
8 Razor-type blades such as box cutters, utility knives, razor blades not in a cartridge, but excluding safety razors
9 Sabres
10 Scissors – metal with pointed tips
11 Sword
Sporting Goods
12 Baseball Bats
13 Bows and Arrows
14 Cricket Bats
15 Golf Clubs
16 Hockey Sticks
17 Lacrosse Sticks
18 Pool Cues
19 Ski Poles
20 Spear Guns
Guns and Firearms
21 Ammunition
22 BB guns
23 Compressed Air Guns
24 Firearms
25 Flare Guns
26 Gun Lighters
27 Gun Powder
28 Parts of Guns and Firearms
29 Pellet Guns
30 Realistic Replicas of Firearms
31 Starter pistols
Tools
32 Axes and hatchets
33 Cattle Prods
34 Crowbars
35 Hammers
36 Drills (including cordless portables power drills)
37 Saws (including cordless portable power saws)
38 Screwdrivers (except those in eyeglass repair kits)
39 Tools (including but not limited to wrenches and pliers)
40 Wrenches and Pliers
Martial Arts / Self Defense Items
41 Billy Clubs
42 Black Jacks
43 Brass Knuckles
44 Kubatons
45 Mace/ Pepper Spray
46 Martial Arts Weapons
47 Night Sticks
48 Nunchakus
49 Martial Arts/ Self Defense Items
50 Stun Guns/ Shocking Devices
51 Throwing Stars Explosive Materials
52 Blasting Caps
53 Dynamite
54 Fireworks
55 Flares (in any form)
56 Hand Grenades
57 Plastic Explosives
58 Realistic Replicas of Explosives
Flammable items
59 Liquid/Aerosol/Gel/Paste or items of similar consistency (Allowed separately, in small quantities required for the duration of the journey, in one clear transparent re-sealable one-litre size plastic bag. Each item should, however, not exceed 100 ml in quantity). Exception: Medicine/inhaler accompanied by prescription and baby food.
60 Fuels (Including cooking fuels and any flammable liquid fuel)
61 Gasoline
62 Gas Torches
63 Lighter Fluid
64 Strike-anywhere Matches
65 Turpentine and paint Thinner
66 Realistic Replicas of Incendiaries
Disabling Chemicals and other Dangerous Items
67 Chlorine for Pools and Spas
68 Compressed Gas Cylinders (including fire extinguishers)
69 Liquid Bleach
70 Spillable Batteries (except those in wheelchairs)
71 Spray Paint
72 Tear Gas
