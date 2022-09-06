Thieves pass out after consuming liquor at store they came to steal from in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur

The thieves have been arrested and identified Satish, a resident of Pallikaranai, and Muniyan, who hails from Viluppuram

New Delhi: Two thieves broke into a liquor shop and ended up drinking alcohol on the premises itself in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur. The thieves got drunk and passed out and had to be brought out by the police.

The police also recovered Rs 14,000 cash from the thieves.

According to a report in India Today, the thieves have been arrested and identified Satish, a resident of Pallikaranai, and Muniyan, who hails from Viluppuram.

The thieves had entered a government-run liquor shop after making a large hole in the wall late in the night.

Two men drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop & were boozing inside when caught redhanded by a patrol police in Thiruvallur district. The men had planned to steal the liquor bottles but decided to booze before taking off when they were caught @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/zF9MoRjlUX — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the thieves have confessed to the crime and have been arrested by the police.