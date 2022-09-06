India

Thieves pass out after consuming liquor at store they came to steal from in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur

The thieves have been arrested and identified Satish, a resident of Pallikaranai, and Muniyan, who hails from Viluppuram

September 06, 2022
Screen grab from video

New Delhi: Two thieves broke into a liquor shop and ended up drinking alcohol on the premises itself in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur. The thieves got drunk and passed out and had to be brought out by the police.

The police also recovered Rs 14,000 cash from the thieves.

According to a report in India Today, the thieves have been arrested and identified Satish, a resident of Pallikaranai, and Muniyan, who hails from Viluppuram.

The thieves had entered a government-run liquor shop after making a large hole in the wall late in the night.

Meanwhile, the thieves have confessed to the crime and have been arrested by the police.

