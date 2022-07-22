They harassed PM when he was CM: Pralhad Joshi slams Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Sonia Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper

New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday slammed the Congress president and her son Rahul Gandhi and said that "they think they are above law"

"Both Sonia-Rahul Gandhi went to Supreme Court but (National Herald) case wasn't dismissed. They are out on bail. They harassed PM when he was CM. Yesterday they didn't let Parliament function even when we accepted to discuss price rise issue. They think they are above law," Pralhad Joshi said.

Both Sonia-Rahul Gandhi went to SC but (National herald) case wasn't dismissed. They're out on bail. They harassed PM when he was CM. Y'day they didn't let parliament function even when we accepted to discuss price rise issue. They think they're above law: Union Min Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/3ljMo9XstB — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Sonia Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.

The questioning began around 12:30 pm. The Congress president left the ED office along with her daughter around 2.30 pm. She has been summoned again on 25 July.

Ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance, the Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including the CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the over 1-km stretch between her residence and the ED office.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.