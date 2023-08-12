There could be a revolt against PM Modi in the BJP, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that there could be a revolt against him in his own party.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was attending a Youth resolution programme in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Speaking about ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, Gehlot said the Prime Minister is only losing respect in his own party.

“Congress is in everyone’s heart, you can not eliminate Congress from the country. PM Narendra Modi is losing respect in the party, there could be a revolt against him.

“When asked about BJP conducting meetings to get Muslim votes, Gehlot said, “It’s a good thing, we want Modi ji, RSS and Amit Shah to take Muslim, Christians, Dalits, all together. But according to my experience, in the last 70 years, they had not taken the name of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar,”.

“They have built a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat just to win elections. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel banned the RSS in 1948 and that’s why they don’t take his name,” he said.

The Rajasthan government launched a new ‘youth policy’ in the program in Jaipur.”Mahapurusho ko bhulaoge to aap khud kaise mahaparush ban paoge, ye galat approach hai,” (If you forget great men, how can you become a great man yourself? This is a wrong approach.”

“We want the country to be united and for this, every citizen of the country should live together.” CM of Rajasthan said.