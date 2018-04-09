'There are Dalit millionaires... so why are they protesting?': NYT tweet a classic case of 'hot takes' gone wrong

Coverage by The New York Times of the massive Dalit protests that shook northern parts of India on 2 April has kicked up a storm. The newspaper tweeted out a report on the issue with a clickbaity caption, which as many Twitter users pointed out, was in bad taste.

In an article titled, Lower-Caste Fury Shakes India, and Hints at Fiery Election Ahead, The New York Times strictly pointed out the what's and why's of the situation. But it promoted the story on Twitter with the following caption.

Just a generation ago, many in India would move out of the way to avoid touching a low-caste Dalit. But today there are Dalit millionaires. So why are they protesting? https://t.co/zhjUdHVizj — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) April 6, 2018

The caption with which the news publication tweeted out the post, was a part of the article. However, in the article, the text did not appear to be out of place and was contextualised. The article did point out that in spite of several community members taking "impressive strides in terms of economic prosperity", "caste tensions lie just beneath the surface." However, the sentence used in the tweet, when read in isolation, did propagate ideas frequently used by upper-caste Hindus to peddle an anti-Dalit narrative. Such statements are often heard in arguments which question the validity of the reservation system, as also and other legal provisions enacted for the community's welfare. Many people on Twitter took the same view and bashed the news website for its choice of caption.

Just a generation ago, public spaces were segregated in USA. But until recently there was an African American President. So why are they protesting? This is how "hot takes" look when white folks, upper caste folks try to cash in on the struggles of oppressed. Do better @nytimes — Benson Neethipudi (@BenNeethipudi) April 8, 2018

New York Times be like “there are black millionaires & billionaires, so racism has stopped existing, #alllivesmatter bro” — Baba Manhattani (@BabaGlocal) April 8, 2018

You are just Looking at 1% ignoring 99%. Look at the reality happening in the country you have no idea how brutally they are killing, attacking, discriminating innocent people coz they are #Dalits — Mahesh M (@MaheeSwaero) April 9, 2018

Some of the comments, which claimed that Dalits are now 'privileged' also ended up proving the point made by those who criticised the caption.

Well pointed out 👍🏼It’s because of politics by congress

— Hitiksha vora (@HittsVora) April 9, 2018

The story about dalit being killed for riding horse is fake news. The propagandists of millennium old discrimination should read the book beautiful tree by dharampal. Also they should tell how certain communities have moved from being SC to even BC today in less than 100 years — Indian First (@nationfirst) April 9, 2018

Dalits today are privileged, they are scared of equality in the eyes of law. Any suggestion that some of their privileges should be curbed, triggers them. — SoumyakantiChakrbrty (@soumyakanti17) April 8, 2018

Ssome people did mark the distinction between the quality of the article and the words chosen for the tweet.

Maybe the tweet indulges in a bit of cheap clickbaitism but the actual article only reports about the whys. The outrage is justified for the tweet but not the article. Unless one is born in a Dalit household, any other representation & outrage comes out of modified privilege. — Rationalist (@nm79er) April 8, 2018

@nytimes: good article, ok headline, rock-bottom tweet. Tweets are the public face of the article. Do better. — We're_All_Rising (@BreadConquerer) April 8, 2018

Dalit groups had launched vociferous protests throughout the country on 2 April as part of a 'bharat bandh' agitation. The protests were held to oppose a recent Supreme Court ruling that there should be no immediate arrest of public servants under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. A bench of the court had held that a probe prior to arrest under the act, which makes the offence non-bailable, will help filter out bogus and retributive cases invoking the stringent act.

The protests turned violent in some parts of the country, with 11 people losing their lives. The community is also agitating against rising hate crimes, alleging that 'dilution' of the stringent Atrocities Act will make it harder for victims to come forward with complaints, owing to the fear of retribution.