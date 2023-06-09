‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ help create discourse towards positive future, says Impact Advisor Priya Samant

‘The Kerala Story’ is making waves globally. The film, which was made on a shoestring budget of Rs 30 crore has already raked in over Rs 200 crore globally, becoming one of the bigger hits of 2023.

The film, however, is not an easy watch. Made on a controversial subject of forced conversions of Hindu and Christian women to Islam with an ulterior motive of brainwashing them into joining ISIS.

So how does one create enough buzz around a film like this and create a meaningful global impact? This is where Priya Samant comes in.

Samant is an Impact Advisor for cause-based films, such as ‘The Kashmir Files’, and the more recent ‘The Kerala Story’. Known for being an expert in creating a meaningful impact on the global community, Priya, in an interaction with Firstpost has shared how she created a buzz around the controversial films.

‘The Kerala Story’ starts discourse

Speaking to Firstpost, Priya said films like ‘The Kerala Story’ open discourses towards a positive future through screenings, panel discussions and special events.

“Films like ‘The Kerala Story’ 100 per cent open a discourse towards a positive future. Cinema is a great tool to touch masses globally. So films like ‘The Kerala Story’ become a very significant medium to educate the audience of what is happening in the world,” Priya explained.

Is ‘The Kerala Story’ changing audience perception?

When we asked Priya that with films like ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ gaining prominence in a country like India which survives on cinema if the mind-set of people are changing, Priya explained that films like ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’ are bringing to light some of critical issues humanity is facing.

“Films like these are creating awareness and educating audiences globally about historical events and current issues. The mind-set of today’s generation is more open and curious as they are becoming more understanding and mindful of their surroundings and the world at large,” she added.

Creating a buzz around ‘The Kerala Story’ was not easy

However, Priya elaborated that for ‘The Kerala Story’, she did not have enough time to create an elaborate plan. The Impact Advisor devised a strategy to host online impact events in the US and UK, which turned into huge successes.

“I worked with community leaders who came on board at a very short notice and every event was hosted in a very short amount of time with cast and crew joining us from India and also having a guest speaker to give remarks as it relates to narrative of the story,” she revealed

Priya added that they also had a lawyer working with the survivors from Kerala as well as a former Kerala police official among others who gave their views and thoughts to the audience, thus helping create a positive buzz around the film.

