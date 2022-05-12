India

The curious case of the Uttarakhand couple who are suing their son for not giving them grandchildren

‘Give us grandchild in a year or Rs 5 crore,’ demands the Uttarakhand couple who has moved court against their son and daughter-in-law

May 12, 2022
According to the man, he sent all his money on education his son and has nothing left. ANI

Court cases can be bizarre. A case in point is a couple from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar who have approached the court because they want a grandchild.

The couple are suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding a grandchild within a year or a compensation of Rs 5 crore, according to news agency ANI.

The parents are upset because the couple tied the knot in 2016 but six years on have not had children. “They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn’t care about gender, just wanted a grandchild,” the father SR Prasad told ANI.

Prasad complained that he has no money now after he spent it all on educating his son in the United States. “I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don’t have any money now. We have taken a loan from the bank to build a home. We’re troubled financially and personally. We have demanded ₹ 2.5 crore each from my son and daughter-in-law in our petition,” he said.

According to the lawyer, fighting the case on behalf of Prasad and his wife, the plight of the parents “portrays the truth of society”. “We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crore,” said Advocate AK Srivastava.


Indian families often pressure their married children to have kids, but this couple has taken things too far.

Updated Date: May 12, 2022 11:55:06 IST

