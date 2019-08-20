TNTET Result 2019 declared: Candidates can check score for Paper 1 of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test on trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board declared the result for Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log on to the official website trb.tn.nic.in to check their score for Paper 1.

The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the TNTET 2019 for Paper 1 on 8 June, 2019. According to the TRB, 1,62,314 candidates had appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Paper-I examination. The individual scorecard will be released on 22 August 2019.

The tentative answer keys were published on 9 July 2019 on the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board. Representations and objections were invited from the candidates within 5 days (up to 15 July 2019), the board said on its website. The final answer keys were also released along with the results on Tuesday.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper I

Step 3: It will take you to a new page with links to the result, rejected list and the final answer key at the bottom. Click on the link that says "Click - Paper I Result" to access the result.

Step4: Press Ctrl+F (in most browsers) to search according to your roll number, or scroll through the list to find your roll number.

Step 5: The list of candidates whose answer sheets for Paper 1 were rejected is available here.