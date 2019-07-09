Terrorists shoot at a civilian in Chandhara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, police register case

Pulwama: Terrorists shot at a civilian in Chandhara area in Awantipora on Monday evening. Terrorists fired on a civilian identified as Mohammad Rafiq Rather, son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Chandhara.

He received gunshot injuries in this incident and was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. Police have registered a case.

Officers from the local police unit arrived at the spot and are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime.

