Terrorists barge into Indian Army jawan's home in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, shoot him dead

Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan was Saturday shot dead inside his home in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, police said.

The terrorists barged into the residence of Mohammad Rafi Yatoo, an Indian Army jawan, and fired upon him indiscriminately, a police official said.

He said Yatoo was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.