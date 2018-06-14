Terrorists attack CRPF checkpoint in Pulwama hours after army gunned down 2 militants in Bandipora

Srinagar: Terrorists open fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint near Pulwama's Gangoo village on Thursday. No loss of life or injury has been reported yet.

The incident took place within hours after two militants were killed during an operation in Panar area near Bandipora district, reports said.

"Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said in Srinagar, according to Press Trust of India. One army jawan was lost his life during the operation in Bandipora.

Further details are awaited, he added.

With inputs from PTI.