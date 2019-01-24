'Terrorism not in gun, but in head': Satya Pal Malik makes offer of rehabilitation for militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that killing terrorists was not the solution.

"I feel bad if there is loss of even one life, even if that is of a terrorist. I feel sad about the fact that they could not be brought back to the mainstream. Terrorism is not in the gun but in the head," Malik said.

He further said that all the militants should come back to the mainstream and a good rehabilitation offer will be made for their settlement.

Lauding the police for their efforts, he said that several militants have been neutralised by the police and armed forces, but that is the achievement of the security forces.

"Baramulla, located in the north of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday became the first district in the state to have eliminated all surviving terrorists," according to police.

In 2018, the security forces gunned down as many as 200 militants in the state.

