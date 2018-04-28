Tension grips Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh after anti-Islam post on Facebook; heavy police deployment in area

Azamgarh: Tension gripped the Saraimeer area of Azamgarh district on Saturday, after members of a minority community torched a police outpost and damaged a police jeep over derogatory comments against their religion on Facebook, the police said.

"As many as 15 persons have been taken into custody over the incident. Heavy force has been deployed in the area," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, circle officer, Phooplur, adding that the police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shells to control the situation.

According to the police, a derogatory post against Islam was uploaded to Facebook three days ago. Angered by the post, locals gathered at the police station on Friday.

The accused was arrested following a complaint by a former Nagar Panchayat chairman, Prasad said.

However, a large number of people gathered outside the police station on Saturday morning again, and demanded that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be slapped against the arrested accused.

"As officials of the police and the district administration assembled at the gate to take out a flag march at around 12 noon, the crowd which had gathered outside the police station started pelting stones at them. A few police personnel were injured in the incident. The crowd also damaged an ATM," the circle officer added.