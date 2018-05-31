You are here:
Tension grips Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand border villages after 22-year-old man's death

India PTI May 31, 2018 17:34:42 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old man was beaten to death in an alleged road rage case, leading to tension in two border villages of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Monday when Sakesh Chauhan, a resident of Jogawala village in Uttarakhand, was riding his motorcycle and accidentally hit another biker from Dallawala village in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.

Representational image. AFP

An altercation ensued between Chauhan and the other biker who was soon joined by his friends. As tempers rose, the group hailing from Dallawala village attacked Chauhan with bamboo sticks and seriously injured him before fleeing from the scene, the official said.

The young man was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Angry residents of the two villages clashed with each other following the incident, they said. According to BP Singh, the SHO of Bhopal police station, under which the Jogawala village falls, security has been tightened in both the hamlets and extra forces from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh police have been deployed in the area.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 17:34 PM

