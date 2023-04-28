The tech hub of India, Bengaluru is famous for housing a number of IT professionals and engineers from around the country. While the city has been offering a number of jobs, finding a proper accommodation has become quite difficult with time.

From heavy rents to some outrageous demands of the landlords, finding a rental home in Bengaluru has indeed become like looking for an oasis in a vast desert! While finding a home generally requires a person to have a good-paying job along with a good background, a man in Bengaluru failed to find a rented house because of his low percentage in Class 12 board exams.

It began when a tenant went looking for a rented apartment in Bengaluru but ended up being rejected by the landlord for his Class 12 exam scores.

Man’s application for a rented flat rejected due to low scores in Class 12

Taking to Twitter, a man shared screenshots of his conversation with the broker. The chat begins with the broker informing the tenant about his application being accepted by the landlord, following which he was asked for his LinkedIn/Twitter profile, joining certificate of his company, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, and other documents such as an Aadhaar Card and PAN Card. Apart from the documents, the landlord also asked the tenant for a write-up about himself within 150-200 words.

While the tenant duly provided all the information and documents, he was later notified that his application has been rejected on the grounds of low percentage i.e., 75% in Class 12 exams as the landlord was expecting a minimum of 90%.

Apart from this, the man also informed how the landlord asked for a rent of Rs. 80,000 per month after coming to know that the tenant has shifted to Bengaluru from Canada for a six-month duration.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

As soon as the post was shared, social media users took to the comment section and reacted to the same. Many couldn’t help but agree to it as people shared similar experiences.

A user wrote, “Bro it’s true. Also, if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30k monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don’t work in IT, then the charges drop down to 9k”, while another wrote, “haha, this is a sad reality & when my owner got to know about my work, she invited me over for coffee.”

“Soon we will have entrance exam for Bangalore flats!!!”, a user commented while another one wrote, “I won’t get even a 1BHK on my results.”

