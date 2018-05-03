Ten dead, 25 injured in Rajasthan as heavy rains cause multiple road accidents; Delhi, Punjab also affected

Heavy rainstorms lashed Alwar, Dhaulpur and Bharatpur regions in Rajasthan leaving at least 10 dead and over 25 injured in separate road accidents on Tuesday, according to several media reports. Two people lost their lives in Dholpur while two died in Alwar and six died in Bharatpur. As per ANI, 25 people have been injured also in the accidents.

According to a report in DNA, a ruckus was caused in Alwar after electricity poles and trees fell on cars and roads, creating several blockages. Authorities are still taking stock, but early reports indicate heavy damage. The toll plaza collapsed, power has been cut in the entire region, and the collector ordered all schools to remain closed on Thursday, according to the report.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a Congress leader from Alwar, asked the Vasundhara Raje government to compensate the affected:

I pray for safety for all effected by the storm the administration should provide all support along with, compensation to all affected.

Meanwhile, 15 flights arriving at Delhi Airport were diverted due to a sudden change in weather. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet predicted dust storms and thundershowers over Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in ABPlive, in Punjab, farmers’ wheat stored in dana mandis was destroyed due to heavy rains as they were unable to protect their crops.

Farmers are now demanding compensation from the government and amenities to protect their crops. They are also seeking for their crops to be transported from the mandis so that further wastage can be avoided, according to the report.

With inputs from PTI