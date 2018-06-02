You are here:
Ten-day farmers' protest affects vegetable, milk supply in Maharashtra's Nashik district

India PTI Jun 02, 2018 16:24:29 IST

Nashik: The arrival of vegetables at various market committees and collection of milk in the district here were affected as a 10-day nationwide farmers' protest entered its second day on Saturday, said a senior functionary of one of the participating farm organisations.

File image of farmers' protest in Maharashtra. PTI

"All milk dairies in the district are closed and collection centres for milk has been affected. Agitating farmers poured milk on the roads at Visapur in Yeola taluka in the morning on Saturday. The arrival of vegetables at APMC is also low," said Raju Desale, working president of the All India Kisan Sabha.

An official of the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee said that the arrival of vegetables there was low due to the protest.

Several farmers' organisations have jointly called the 10-day protest, which started on 1 June, across 22 states in the country demanding remunerative prices for their produce, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and farm loan waivers etc.


