Internet’s favourite, Temjen Imna Along, the minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs in Nagaland is known for his witty sense of humour. From sharing inspiring stories and funny content to boldly taking a dig at himself, Along has always won the hearts of his followers on Twitter. He is quite active on social media and keeps sharing different content from various corners of the state. Speaking of which, he recently shared a video of a little kid who is trying to give his best efforts to win the ongoing match of tug of war between two groups of young children.

Sharing it on Twitter, the minister wrote, “Life does not go on with losing or winning, but with courage! It’s not the size, it’s the determination that matters!”

ज़िन्दगी हार जीत से नहीं, होसलो से चलती है! It’s not the size, it’s the determination that matters! Source: @Hillsnaga pic.twitter.com/lo0hjzlmii — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 3, 2023



As the clip plays, we can spot a little boy standing in the middle of the game and tightly pulling the rope for one side while the two groups can be seen pulling the rope from each other. While both sides made good efforts to win the game, it was the little boy’s spirit and determination that caught the eyeballs.

In the clip, a game of tug of war is in progress. In teams of small children, a boy lies on the ground and seems to do his best, pulling the rope to the end. Despite his efforts, his team ends up losing the game. Despite giving his best, the boy’s team ends up losing the game. We can see him eventually lying on the ground after pulling the rope to his fullest.

Even though his team lost the game, we are sure that the boy did win the hearts of the audience and also all over the internet. Many social media users took to the comment section and showered praises on the boy’s courage and willpower. A user while quoting a phrase by Mark Twain wrote, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog!”

“This makes me think to leave everything & settle down somewhere in those hills for the sake of simple Beauty filled moments of life like this,” another person wrote.

So far, Along’s video has been viewed over 1.3 lakh times and has amassed more than 5,000 likes.

