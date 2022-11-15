India

Expressing his gratitude towards the artist for the gesture, Minister Along has put the picture as his Twitter DP

FP Trending November 15, 2022 19:18:11 IST
Assam-based artist for creating his portrait on leaf. Twitter/@AlongImna

We often come across several talented people who share their pieces of work on social media and go viral instantly. One such artist has now grabbed the attention of none other than the internet’s favorite politician and a viral sensation himself, Temjen Imna Along, BJP leader and Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs. The minister, who is known for his witty style and entertaining social media posts, this time took to his Twitter handle and shared an artist’s work who had made a portrait of Along on a Peepal leaf.

While expressing his gratitude for the artist, the minister also thanked him and further pledged to keep the photo of the leaf as his Twitter display picture (DP).

Notably, the artist named Bishal Deka is from Assam and had recently shared a realistic portrait of the Nagaland Minister on his Twitter handle. It was then that the post grabbed Along’s attention and he retweeted the same. A video of the entire process has been also shared on Twitter which shows how the artist plucked a fresh leaf, cleaned it, dried it, and then created the portrait with the use of acrylic colours.

Watch:


While the video is definitely impressive, Along in another post, shared a few pictures of the leaf and further wrote, “Ayalee! This is so Sweet! Thank you Bishal Deka for this beautiful and captivating piece of art! Guys, you will be surprised to know that this painting has been created on a leaf of Peepal!”


In the meantime, the posts have gone viral and are receiving appreciation and applause from users. A user wrote, “Ayalaaaa!!!!! So Cute. See Temjen Ji, Everyone Loves you so much”, while another commented, “That’s sooooo sweet and appreciation for this art !! By the way, after watching this Marvellous art I must say ” Happy Children’s Day Sir.”

Check some responses:


It is pertinent to note that the Assam-based artist is known for creating different portraits and artworks with the use of leaves and twigs. His social media handle is full of his artworks.

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 19:18:11 IST

