Telangana Formation Day: Narendra Modi wishes state on 4th anniversary; KCR likely to announce 50,000 jobs, other schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day on Saturday with the state completing four years since its formation on 2 June, 2014. The prime minister tweeted:

On their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Telangana. May the dreams and aspirations of the people of the state be fulfilled in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2018

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also congratulated the people in the state. KCR who is also the first chief minister of the state is expected to launch a slew of schemes on Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the state. Telangana became the 29th state of India after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Sources from Telangana Rashtriya Samiti, the ruling party in the state, told the Deccan Chronicle, that the chief minister is expected to announce 50,000 jobs for the youth from the Parade Grounds where he will be addressing the public on Saturday.

Irrigation, clean drinking water, power, and agriculture have been the government's prime focus but employment policies and schemes will be the main focus in 2019, when the state goes for polls, the report added. The government had promised one lakh government jobs in 2014 and in an attempt to fulfill that, notifications for 25,000 posts have been readied by the state government, it added.

According to Telangana Today, KCR is expected to announce a state programme where every individual will be tested for vision-related problems and will be recommended for surgery free of cost. Spectacles will also be given free of cos.

The Telangana chief minister was expected to announce another scheme offering insurance of Rs 5 lakhs on Saturday, however, it has now been deferred to 15 August, the report added.

To mark the completion of the four years, the state government has also organised three-day paramotoring event at Secunderabad's Bison Polo Grounds from 3 June, a senior official told Business Standard on Saturday.

"We are bringing the paramotoring festival to Hyderabad which is a first-of-its kind in the state. Ten expert pilots, who represented India in World Paramotoring Championship will take part in the event," Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham told reporters.

Joy rides, flower shows, and other events will also be available for the public for Rs 2,500 by the tourism department.

With input from IANS