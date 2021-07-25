India

Telangana's Ramappa temple inscribed as world heritage site; congratulations to all, tweets PM

Congratulating the people of Telangana, the prime minister said that the temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty

Asian News International July 25, 2021 19:12:36 IST
The 13th century Ramappa Temple in Palampet, Telangana has been inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site on Sunday. Image credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday congratulated the nation as Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple in Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The decision on inscription of the 13th century temple was reached on Sunday after a consensus with 17 countries backing the move ensured.

Earlier, the 'Glorious Kakatiya Temples and Gateways – Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Palampet' examination as a World Heritage Site nomination was deferred in the agenda papers.

A tweet by UNESCO today read, "Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #India. Bravo! (sic)"

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao also tweeted, "Happy to share the good news that the 800-year-old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort.(sic)"

This is the first world heritage site from Telangana Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city Hyderabad, tweeted Rao.

Updated Date: July 25, 2021 19:12:36 IST

