Telangana University final exams 2020 likely to be held from 20 June, TSCHE releases guidelines

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to start semester/annual examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2019-2020, including backlogs, from 20 June.

TSCHE has also issued guidelines for the examinations. According to a report by The Hindu, TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said a meeting was held with registrars and controller of examinations of various universities, following which the guidelines were issued.

Reddy added that the PG exams can be held later as priority was for the degree exams with students ready for admissions in PG courses across the country.

TSCHE suggested that the exam duration shall be reduced from three hours to two hours and depending on this; the pattern of the question paper will be modified. However, it has to cover the entire syllabus.

It has suggested that to compensate the reduction in the duration of exam, more choices may be included in the question paper.

"The changes in the pattern of question paper may be left to the choice of concerned universities," TSCHE said.

TSCHE has suggested that examinations for the students of intermediate semesters may be conducted after reopening of colleges or in November/December along with odd semesters main examinations. Students of intermediate semesters may be promoted irrespective of backlogs, it added.

In case of conventional UG programmes, examinations can be conducted daily in two sessions. Project viva-voce and seminars may be conducted online.

The Ph.D. Seminars/Viva-Voce examinations may be allowed to be conducted online as per the UGC guidelines. The web/app link has to be shared with DRC members, faculty members and research scholars of the concerned departments and other related persons well in advance.

Universities have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols during the examinations.

TSCHE said the universities may adhere to these guidelines by approving them in their appropriate bodies, if necessary.