Telangana TS SSC Result 2019: TSBSE may announce Class 10 scores on official website bse.telangana.gov.in today

TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is likely to release the 2019 results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results today (Monday, 6 May). However, reports say the SSC Class 10 results may be released on a later date, as there is no official confirmation from the Telangana board yet.

Students can check check the results of the SSC or Class 10 exams, which were held from 16 March to 2 April, on the TBSE website — bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, Telangana SSC exam saw a turn out of 5,52,302 students, including 2,55,318 boys and 2,52,492 girls from 11,023 schools for the examinations. Of the total, 5,07,810 were registered as regular students while 44,492 are private candidates.

How to check Telangana Class 10 exams results:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the TS SSC 2019 result link and select it.

Step 3: Input your details like hall ticket number and date of birth,as mentioned in your SSC admit card to get your Telangana Board Result 2019.

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, your result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to take a print of this mark sheet for future references.

About the Telangana board:

The State Board of Telangana is divided into two sections according to the examinations it conducts. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, ie, Class 11 and Class 12. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was established in the year 2014 and is both public and private in nature.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

