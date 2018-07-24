Telangana: Over 26 lakh farmers enrolled in insurance scheme implemented by state govt, says Chief Secretary SK Joshi

Hyderabad: As many as 26.38 lakh farmers in Telangana have enrolled themselves for the insurance scheme being implemented by the state government for agriculturists, Chief Secretary SK Joshi said Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary held a video conference with district Collectors and other officials on the farmers' insurance scheme and other programmes of the state government, an official release said.

The release quoted Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C Parthasarathi as saying that 48.26 lakh farmers have received cheques under the government's investment support scheme for farmers and that 40.64 lakh among them have been contacted for the insurance scheme.

"All other eligible persons should be contacted for the insurance scheme," he said.

Joshi, who also spoke about the state government's green drive 'Haritha Haram', said the the fourth phase of the campaign which began recently, is going on successfully.