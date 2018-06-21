associate sponsors

Telangana NEET counselling 2018 process begins; check details for online registration on tsmedadm.tsche.in

India FP Staff Jun 21, 2018 17:03:29 IST

The Telangana NEET Counselling 2018 process has started and candidates can check details on its official website tsmedadm.tsche.in. The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences(KNRUHS), Warangal is conducting the online admissions and NEET 2018 counselling for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses admissions under Competent Authority Quota seats, News 18 reported.

The Competent Authority Quota seats are seats in the government medical and dental colleges after contributing 15 percent of seats to All India Quota and Category ‘A’ seats - 50 percent of intake in private unaided, non-minority, and minority medical colleges, and Army Dental College, Hyderabad affiliated to KNR UHS, Warangal for the academic year 2018-19.

The candidates must meet the NEET 2018 Cutoff, which is 50th percentile for General Category candidates, 45th percentile for Persons with Disability (OC), and 40th percentile for SC/ST/BC & PH of SC/ST/BC category.

The online counselling process will be held for 85 percent of the seats. The degrees awarded by the KNRUHS are recognised by national bodies like DCI, MCI, Central Council of Indian Medicine, Central Council of Homeopathy and Indian Nursing Council.

According to NDTV, around 1,997 students had got themselves registered to appear in the NEET 2018 exam in the Telugu language.

Steps for online registration process

-Go to the official website of Telangana NEET Counselling 2018 process tsmedadm.tsche.in

-Preferably open the site on Internet Explorer 11

-Click on the online registration link on the homepage


