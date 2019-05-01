Telangana: Lift mechanic arrested for raping, killing three girls and burying their bodies inside dry wells

A day after the case of a missing 14-year-old had led the police to the discovery of two other bodies of girls who were allegedly raped, killed and buried inside a dry well in Hajipur village of Bommalaramaram block in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district, the police has arrested a 28-year-old lift mechanic, Marri Srinivas Reddy, for the crimes. The accused had also allegedly killed another woman in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in 2016 and was arrested a year after along with four others. But Reddy was out on bail later.

Dubbed a serial killer by the police, Reddy is a bachelor who is said to be an alcoholic with a penchant for pornographic movies.

The crimes unfolded when police began probe into a 'missing complaint' that was filed by the parents of the 14-year-old a week ago. Investigations revealed that Reddy had offered the girl lift on 25 April while she was on her way home from school. He then took her to the well, raped her inside it and buried the body, Rachakonda Police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat was quoted as saying by PTI.

The cops later found the body of another 17-year-old girl who had similarly gone missing on 9 March, 2019 from the same village. Her parents had, however, failed to file a missing person's complaint then because they assumed that she eloped with her boyfriend. Her decomposed body was found along with her bag that contained her Aadhar card – which was the source of her identification.

A report by The Times of India states that she was a Bachelor of Commerce student. The accused had tracked her movement for a few days before offering her a lift, He took her to the fields, raped and throttled her.

Reddy has also confessed to sexually assaulting and killing another 11-year-old girl of an adjacent village in 2015, who was likewise offered a lift by him when she was on her way home.

Bhagawat was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the accused had attempted to wipe out evidence by dumping the bodies of the girls in abandoned wells. The Kurnool victim's body was dumped in the water tank of her house.

Soon after the details of the crimes were out, local residents vandalised Reddy's house and questioned the police about the safety of their children.

