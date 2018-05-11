You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Telangana IPASE 2018: TSBIE releases hall tickets on official website; check on bie.telangana.gov.in

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 17:05:41 IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2018 today, according to media reports. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website: bie.telangana.gov.in.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

According to NDTV, the exam is scheduled to begin from 14 May. In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, candidates can call on 040-24600110 between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, or mail helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in

The examination is organised for students who couldn't clear the intermediate exams conducted this year, according to Times Now.

Following are the steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'IPASE May-2018 Hall tickets download' link

Step 3: Enter your previous/present hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on Submit and download your hall ticket


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 17:05 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores