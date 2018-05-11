Telangana IPASE 2018: TSBIE releases hall tickets on official website; check on bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2018 today, according to media reports. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website: bie.telangana.gov.in.

According to NDTV, the exam is scheduled to begin from 14 May. In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, candidates can call on 040-24600110 between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm, or mail helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in

The examination is organised for students who couldn't clear the intermediate exams conducted this year, according to Times Now.

Following are the steps to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'IPASE May-2018 Hall tickets download' link

Step 3: Enter your previous/present hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on Submit and download your hall ticket