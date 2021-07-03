Telangana Intermediate marks memo released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; raise objections by 10 July

The board has said that the online short memos can be used to get admissions for higher studies and pass certificates will be issued in due course of time

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released a memorandum of marks (memos) for second-year intermediate students. The online memorandum of marks has been released on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the exam can use their hall tickets number to download the memorandum of marks.

Below are steps to download marks memo for TS Inter Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do

Step 2: Go to the result section which appears on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking, a new page will open where students will have to enter their hall ticket number

Step 4: After submitting the hall ticket details, then click on get memo.

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the memo will appear on the screen. Candidates can check the details properly and download the TS Inter marks memo

According to NDTV, the TSBIE had recently announced the results of the second-year intermediate exams. The board had also informed students, parents and school principals that a physical copy of the memorandum of marks (memos) will not be provided this year.

The board had notified that the online short memos can used to get admissions for higher studies. However, the pass certificates will be issued by the TSBIE in due course of time.

According to the Times of India, the Telangana board has also informed that objections can be raised by students in case of any discrepancies found in the marks obtained.

So, if students find any discrepancies in the memos, they can send a mail to the helpdesk which is helpdeskie@telangana.gov.in or visit the official website before 10 July to raise their objection. Candidates should note that the applications regarding objection received after the last date will not be entertained by the board.