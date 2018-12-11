Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: KTR leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla; celebrations begin in TRS camp

Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.
"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."
BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.
Serial defector and current Congress candidate from Parkal, Konda Surekha, is trailing against incumbent TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.
She had won this seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate. She later joined the TRS and defected back to Congress a few weeks before Assembly elections. Her candidature was only announced in the last list.
TRS won its first seat in Jagtial, with Sanjay Reddy won against Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won in the Telangana polls from the Chandrayan Gutta constituency, news agency ANI reported.
TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy (Parige) is leading in Banswada constituency. He has won from this seat in both, the 2014 and 2009 polls. His role in the TRS government's Raithu Bandhu subsidy schemes for farmers is expected to have a big impact in the 2018 polls.
TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel by 2,861 votes. In the 2013 polls, he had won this seat by a margin of 20,000 votes.
It is expected that his winning margin might be smaller in the current election as he is up against local strongman leader Pratap Reddy Vanteru, as well as leaders of the Telangana movement like Gaddar.
Former Telangana Congress president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who had visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to demand a ticket from Jangaon after his name was removed from the first list of candidates, is lagging behind after the first round of vote counting.
He had lost in the 2013 elections from the same constituency, to incumbent MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Reddy is in the fray this time as well.
TRS is leading in Kukatpally by 1,421 votes.
TDP candidate Nandamuri Suhasini, who is TDP founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter, is making her political debut from here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned extensively for her in this constituency.
A delay in counting has been reported in Telangana's Khammam district, which had recorded 85.50 percent voter turnout in the 7 December polls. This figure is also the highest polling percentage across the state.
Congress candidate and former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal. He has a strong following here irrespective of his party affiliation.
He has previously alleged unwarranted raids by the EC on the behest of caretaker chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). On the day of KCR's rally in Kodangal, Reddy was taken into preventive custody, a move that was condemned by the Congress and later the EC and High Court.
With the first round of counting complete in Warangal West, TRS is leading by 3022 votes. TRS' Harish Rao is leading by 6368 votes in Siddipet after the first round.
Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
A flurry of activity was witnessed in Hyderabad on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, with the BJP hinting at supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS in forming the government if it fell short of a majority and AIMIM pledging support.
The Congress-led 4-party People's Front, meanwhile met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested that the alliance be treated as a "single entity" in the event of a hung assembly. Though most exit polls have forecast an easy win for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, some predicted a keen contest between it and the Congress-led "Praja Katumi", which also comprises the TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangaja Jana Samithi.
Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of 1,821 candidates trying their luck for 119 assembly seats. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted that most exit polls have predicted that the TRS would retain power and they were likely to be on the mark.
When asked about options before the BJP, a marginal player in Telangana, in case of a hung assembly, Rao said it was difficult to comment as one does not know as of now what whould be the shortfall for the TRS. "The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the AIMIM (led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi)," Rao told PTI, indicating that the BJP was not be averse to doing business with the TRS to keep the Congress away from power.
"....BJP certainly wants a stable government, and in case of a hung assembly, we will see who seeks our support. Our support will certainly be not available for the Congress or the AIMIM," Rao added.
The BJP had won just five seats in the 2014 assembly polls that were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It had contested the poll in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA a few months ago over the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
Rao, however, noted that since the party contested the elections against both the TRS and the People's Front, it would be happy to be in the opposition. The AIMIM, which Chandrasekhar Rao called a "friendly party" during the election campaign, meanwhile, said it will stand by the TRS leader. "I will be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he will form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," Owaisi tweeted.
Owaisi later rode a motorcycle to 'Pragati Bhavan', the camp office-cum-residence of Rao, and was with him for about three hours. "On behalf of my party I met caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I am pretty sure and confident and KCR 'saab' is (also) confident that people of Telangana would once again bless KCR to the chief minister's post. He will form a new government on his own strength," he told reporters. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in the 2014 polls, and supported the TRS elsewhere.
When asked if AIMIM would back out if the BJP went with TRS, Owaisi, who also addressed campaign rallies in support of TRS candidates, said,"Such a scenario would not be there. BJP, which had five seats....would decrease...you will see tomorrow by noon."
Meanwhile, a People's Front delegation called on the governor and sought to be treated as a single entity should the electorate give a fractured mandate. "In the event of a situation of the governor having to invite the single largest entity to form the government arises, we said, this is our pre-poll alliance and these are the papers and documents. We submitted them to the governor," state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.
Highlights
11:27 (IST)
Kodangal: Congress trailing by 7,400 votes
After the 7th round of counting came to a close, the TRS' lead reached 7,400 votes against Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. This is expected to be a big blow for the Opposition, as Reddy was a vocal critic of the TRS, and is considered unbeatable in his constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
11:22 (IST)
TRS' G Sayanna wins in Hyderabad's Cantonment constituency
Sayanna won by over 12,000 votes.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
11:14 (IST)
KTR leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla, KCR leading by 9,212 votes in Gajwel
TRS leader and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) is leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla. His father K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is leading in Gajwel, with the nearest rival trailing by 9,212 votes.
11:10 (IST)
TRS leads in Goshamahal, BJP's Raja Singh trailing
Fortunes have turned for the worse for BJP MLA Raja Singh in Goshamahal, with TRS candidate Prem Singh Rathore pulling into the lead.
Meanwhile, state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is back in the lead in Huzurnagar after briefing trailing.
11:07 (IST)
Visuals: TRS members celebrate outside party office in Hyderabad
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters and members can be seen celebrating the party's lead in the ongoing counting for the state polls.
11:02 (IST)
Congress' V Hanumanth Rao blames EVM snags for Prajakutami's loss
Speaking to 101Reporters from the Congress offices in Hyderabad, party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.
"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
10:55 (IST)
RECAP: TRS govt's failure to fulfil 2014 promises may impact results
Despite exit polls predicting a win for the TRS, the party's failure to fulfil some of its 2014 poll promises may impact the party's electoral success. K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014 had promised to transform Telangana into Bangaru Telangana (golden Telangana), the most farmer-friendly state in India.
Another major promise that remained unfulfilled was the issue of employment. While KCR had promised to create 1,00,000 jobs, according to a report titled ‘Unemployment in India – A statistical profile’ prepared by the Bombay Stock Exchange and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, Telangana had the third-highest level of unemployment among graduates in the country.
Click here to read more about the TRS' poll promises in 2014.
10:44 (IST)
TRS' Gangula Kamalakar leading in Karimnagar, BJP's K Laxman trailing in Musheerabad
The sitting TRS MLA from Karimnagar, Gangula Kamalakar, is leading by 1022 votes after the third round of counting. Meanwhile, former Congress minister Sudarshan Reddy is in leading from Bodhan constituency, and BJP state unit chief K Laxman is trailing in Musheerabad.
10:40 (IST)
BJP candidates leading in AIMIM strongholds of Charminar, Yakubpura
BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.
Input from Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
10:37 (IST)
TJS, CPI candidates trailing in all Assembly segments
Of Congress' alliance partners in the state, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) candidates have failed to obtain a lead in any of the eight assembly segments they are contesting from. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidates, who are contesting from three constituencies, have also failed to get any leads.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
10:34 (IST)
Konda Surekha trailing behind TRS' Challa Dharma Reddy in Parkal
Serial defector and current Congress candidate from Parkal, Konda Surekha, is trailing against incumbent TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.
She had won this seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate. She later joined the TRS and defected back to Congress a few weeks before Assembly elections. Her candidature was only announced in the last list.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
10:32 (IST)
Visuals: Breakdown of tally
With the TRS in the lead, Congress is leading in 16 seats; BJP in four, AIMIM in five, and Others in three.
10:25 (IST)
TRS wins in Jagtial
TRS has won its first seat in Jagtial, with Sanjay Reddy winning against Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.
10:23 (IST)
BJP stll hopeful of winning
ANI quoted Home Minister Rajnath Singh as saying: "These are early trends. We hope to perform well."
10:12 (IST)
AIMIM wins first seat with Akbaruddin Owaisi bagging Chandrayan Gutta
The AIMIM has won its first seat, with party chief Akbaruddin Owaisi bagging the seat in Chandrayan Gutta. He has been MLA from there since 1999, and was pitted against Congress candidate Esa Bin Obaid Misri, a bodybuilder, and BJP's Shahezadi, a Yuva Morcha leader.
Input from Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
10:02 (IST)
State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy leading in Amberpet, Raja Singh leading in Goshamahal
BJP candidates in the lead are firebrand Hindutva leader Raja Singh from Goshamahal, who wanted to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, and state party president G Kishan Reddy from Amberpet.
10:00 (IST)
Akbaruddin Owaisi wins from Chandrayan Gutta constituency
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won in the Telangana polls from the Chandrayan Gutta constituency, news agency ANI reported.
09:56 (IST)
Visuals: Quiet celebrations outside Congress office in Hyderabad.
Muted celebrations can be seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad, as party workers and supporters keep an eye on the results.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:54 (IST)
TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy leading in Banswada
TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy (Parige) is leading in Banswada constituency. He has won from this seat in both, the 2014 and 2009 polls. His role in the TRS government's Raithu Bandhu subsidy schemes for farmers is expected to have a big impact in the 2018 polls.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:51 (IST)
Congress leaders lagging behind in Kodangal, Jagtial, Gadwal
Except for Uttam Kumar Reddy in Huzurnagar, many other senior Congress leaders are trailing. DK Aruna is trailing in Gadwal, Jeevan Reddy is trailing in Jagtial and Revanth Reddy is trailing in Kodangal.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:46 (IST)
Congress trailing behind TRS in Kodangal; KCR leading in Gajwel
Revanth Reddy from the Congress has started trailing behind the TRS in Kodangal. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is in the lead in Gajwel with 50,209 votes.
Meanwhile, the TRS' Harish Rao is leading in Siddipet by 13,040 votes.
09:44 (IST)
22 lakh voted deleted in Telangana, says state Congress unit
The Telangana Congress alleged that 22 lakh votes were deleted in the state, Sources told CNN News18. State Congress leaders are currently in talks with the party's central leadership on approaching the Supreme Court, who will make the final call, the news agency reported.
09:40 (IST)
BJP candidate Satla Ashokj leading in Khanapur, hub of Adivasi-Lambada conflict
BJP candidate Satla Ashok from reserved constituency Khanapur is in the lead.
This constituency is at the heart of the Adivasi-Lambada conflict that flared up last here over ST status for Lambadas, which Adivasis oppose. A traditional Lambada stronghold, Adivasi communities had come together before the elections to ask political parties not to field Lambada candidates and ensure only Adivasi candidates are elected from here. None of the parties except BJP field an Adivasi candidate.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:31 (IST)
Jukkal: Incumbent MLA Hanumath Shinde leading by 3,004 votes
Incumbent MLA Hanumath Sindhe of TRS is leading in Jukkal constituency by 3,004 votes.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:30 (IST)
TRS leading in 48 seats, Congress in 21, AIMIM in three, BJP in one
TRS candidates are leading in 48 seats, Congress and its allies in 21, AIMIM in three, BJP one, others in one constituency at the end of third round of counting.
Input by Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters
09:27 (IST)
Ex-Telangana Congress chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah lagging behind
Former Telangana Congress president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who had visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to demand a ticket from Jangaon after his name was removed from the first list of candidates, is lagging behind after the first round of vote counting.
He had lost in the 2013 elections from the same constituency, to incumbent MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Reddy is in the fray this time as well.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:25 (IST)
Visuals: TRS in the lead
09:22 (IST)
Kukatpally: TRS leading by 1,421 votes
TRS is leading in Kukatpally by 1,421 votes.
TDP candidate Nandamuri Suhasini, who is TDP founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter, is making her political debut from here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned extensively for her in this constituency.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:16 (IST)
KCR leading by 2,861 votes in Gajwel
TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel by 2,861 votes. In the 2013 polls, he had won this seat by a margin of 20,000 votes.
It is expected that his winning margin might be smaller in the current election as he is up against local strongman leader Pratap Reddy Vanteru, as well as leaders of the Telangana movement like Gaddar.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:13 (IST)
Visuals: BJP supporters follow updates in Hyderabad
BJP supporters can be seen tracking updates at the party office in Hyderabad's Nampally. Over the weekend, state party president K Laxman had said the party was ready to ally with anyone in the state, except the Congress and AIMIM, to help form the government.
The TRS had rejected the offer, saying they will not need any outside support and would come to power under their own steam.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:11 (IST)
TRS leading in 28 constituencies, Mahakutami in 15, BJP in one
TRS candidates are leading in 28 constituencies, Congress and its allies in 15 constituencies, AIMIM candidates in three constituencies while BJP in one and others in one.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
09:06 (IST)
People of Telangana are with us: TRS MP K Kavitha
ANI quoted K Kavitha, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP, as saying: "We believe that the people of Telangana are with us. We have sincerely worked and utilised the opportunity given to us. So I believe voters will bring us back to power, and that too independently. We are very confident about it."
09:02 (IST)
Delay in counting reported in Khammam district
A delay in counting has been reported in Telangana's Khammam district, which had recorded 85.50 percent voter turnout in the 7 December polls. This figure is also the highest polling percentage across the state.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
09:00 (IST)
BSP's Malreddy Rangareddy leading in Ibrahimpatnam
Malreddy Rangareddy, who is contesting under BSP's elephant symbol from Ibrahimpatnam, is leading. He is up against two-time incumbent TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.
Input by Maheshwar Reddy/101Reporters
08:56 (IST)
TRS candidates leading in 20 constituencies, Congress in 10
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidates are leading in 20 constituencies, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in three, Congress in 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one, and others in one.
08:54 (IST)
Ex-TDP MLA leader Revanth Reddy leading in Kodangal
Congress candidate and former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal. He has a strong following here irrespective of his party affiliation.
He has previously alleged unwarranted raids by the EC on the behest of caretaker chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). On the day of KCR's rally in Kodangal, Reddy was taken into preventive custody, a move that was condemned by the Congress and later the EC and High Court.
08:45 (IST)
TRS leading by 3,022 votes after first round in Warangal West
With the first round of counting complete in Warangal West, TRS is leading by 3,022 votes. TRS' Harish Rao is leading by 6,368 votes in Siddipet after the first round.
08:43 (IST)
Visuals: Mood upbeat in anticipation of results
At the Congress office in Nampally in Hyderabad, drummers are keeping the mood upbeat in anticipation of results.
Input by Sursingh Rajpurohit/101Reporters
08:39 (IST)
EVM counting begins; TRS in lead in 10 constituencies
With counting of postal ballots now complete, countinf of EVM votes has begun. Early trends show that the TRS is leading in ten constituencies, while the Congress is in the lead in three.
08:24 (IST)
RECAP: Asaduddin Owaisi says AIMIM will stand by KCR
MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met with caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his office on Monday. Racing past the waiting media on his bike, Owaisi was in a meeting with him for more than two hours.
Speaking to the media later, he said he was confident that Telangana's people will re-elect KCR as chief minister. "I assure you when the results come out tomorrow, TRS will get a big majority. There is no doubt about this. They will be able to form the government on their own. MIM will continue to stand by TRS as it always has."
Asked why he chose to ride his bike for meeting instead of his usual tinted SUVs, he said Hyderabad's great weather had inspired him to do so.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
08:21 (IST)
Visuals: Congress, TDP, TJS, CPI leaders ask Governor to count parties' votes together
Leaders of the Mahakutami – the Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI alliance – met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Monday to ask him to count the seats of the four parties together and invite the pre-poll coalition to form the government if they should cross the majority mark of 60.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
08:11 (IST)
Counting begins in Telangana
Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
A total of 43 counting centres across the state will be involved in the process, with 14 tables and 56 EC personnel per constituency. Each constituency will have 18-22 rounds of counting, with an average of four rounds per hour i.e 15 minutes per round. Postal ballots will be counted first.
Input by Ramu/101Reporters
08:06 (IST)
Citizens vote for better employment, development
A recent survey by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that better employment opportunities was by far most concerning for 63 percent of voters in villages, and 71 percent of voters in cities. Political parties appear to have taken note of these concerns, as manifestos of all parties promised the creation of jobs and unemployment allowance to youth.
The state of the health infrastructure in Telangana also appeared to be on top of many people's minds, with 32 percent respondents in rural regions and 34 percent respondents in urban regions stating that better hospitals and primary health centres were important issues for them.
Farmers' woes — including higher prices for farm products, agriculture subsidy for seeds/fertilisers, availability of water for agriculture — are considered important by over 40 percent of the respondents.
Similarly, pollution appeared to be a concern particularly in cities, with 50 percent of people citing "noise pollution" as a concern, and 40 percent people citing "water and air pollution" as concerns.
Click here to read the full story.
07:52 (IST)
Break down of voter turnout in Telangana
Telangana, which went to polls on 7 December, recorded a 73.20 percent voter turnout. Of the total electorate, 72.54 percent were men, 73.88 were women, and 8.99 percent were in the Third Gender category.
07:40 (IST)
73.20% voter turnout recorded in Telangana Assembly polls
The Election Commission announced that 73.20 percent polling was registered in the Telangana Assembly elections on 7 December. The announcement came more than 24 hours after polling ended in all 119 constituencies.
Urban areas, particularly Hyderabad, witnessed a low turnout of voters, saying that this was due to the apathy of urban voters who were educated. Rural areas recorded heavy polling, with many constituencies witnessing over 80 percent turnout.
07:36 (IST)
8% of voters unable to exercise franchise
According to activists, at least 8 percent, or 22 lakhs, of the 2.8 crore voters in the state missed out on exercising their franchise due to a faulty voter deletion exercise way back in 2015. On Twitter and other social media platforms, users expressed their discontent with #WhereisMyVote, led by Olympic badminton player, Jwala Gutta.
07:24 (IST)
