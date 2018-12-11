Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: KTR leading by 39,000 votes in Sirsilla; celebrations begin in TRS camp



Telangana Election Results LIVE updates: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao categorically blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Prajakutami's loss in Telangana.

"We campaigned all over the state and everywhere there has been a good response for the Kutami. But the results... It's because of EVM management. In this age of cybercrime, it is possible to trick these machines," he said, adding that "KCR, even before he was an MLA, was adept at manipulation."

BJP candidates are leading from AIMIM-stronghold constituencies of Charminar and Yakubpura in Hyderabad.

Serial defector and current Congress candidate from Parkal, Konda Surekha, is trailing against incumbent TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

She had won this seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate. She later joined the TRS and defected back to Congress a few weeks before Assembly elections. Her candidature was only announced in the last list.

TRS won its first seat in Jagtial, with Sanjay Reddy won against Congress leader Jeevan Reddy.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi won in the Telangana polls from the Chandrayan Gutta constituency, news agency ANI reported.

TRS agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy (Parige) is leading in Banswada constituency. He has won from this seat in both, the 2014 and 2009 polls. His role in the TRS government's Raithu Bandhu subsidy schemes for farmers is expected to have a big impact in the 2018 polls.

TRS chief and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading in Gajwel by 2,861 votes. In the 2013 polls, he had won this seat by a margin of 20,000 votes.

It is expected that his winning margin might be smaller in the current election as he is up against local strongman leader Pratap Reddy Vanteru, as well as leaders of the Telangana movement like Gaddar.

Former Telangana Congress president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, who had visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to demand a ticket from Jangaon after his name was removed from the first list of candidates, is lagging behind after the first round of vote counting.

He had lost in the 2013 elections from the same constituency, to incumbent MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. Reddy is in the fray this time as well.

TRS is leading in Kukatpally by 1,421 votes.

TDP candidate Nandamuri Suhasini, who is TDP founder NT Rama Rao's granddaughter, is making her political debut from here. She is only the second politician from NTR's family to contest from Telangana after NTR himself lost from Kalwakurthy in 1989. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had campaigned extensively for her in this constituency.

A delay in counting has been reported in Telangana's Khammam district, which had recorded 85.50 percent voter turnout in the 7 December polls. This figure is also the highest polling percentage across the state.

Congress candidate and former TDP MLA Revanth Reddy is leading in Kodangal. He has a strong following here irrespective of his party affiliation.

He has previously alleged unwarranted raids by the EC on the behest of caretaker chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). On the day of KCR's rally in Kodangal, Reddy was taken into preventive custody, a move that was condemned by the Congress and later the EC and High Court.

With the first round of counting complete in Warangal West, TRS is leading by 3022 votes. TRS' Harish Rao is leading by 6368 votes in Siddipet after the first round.

Counting has begun in Telangana, with exit polls predicting an easy win for the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

A flurry of activity was witnessed in Hyderabad on Monday, a day ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, with the BJP hinting at supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS in forming the government if it fell short of a majority and AIMIM pledging support.

The Congress-led 4-party People's Front, meanwhile met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested that the alliance be treated as a "single entity" in the event of a hung assembly. Though most exit polls have forecast an easy win for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, some predicted a keen contest between it and the Congress-led "Praja Katumi", which also comprises the TDP, CPI and the newly formed Telangaja Jana Samithi.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of 1,821 candidates trying their luck for 119 assembly seats. BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao noted that most exit polls have predicted that the TRS would retain power and they were likely to be on the mark.

When asked about options before the BJP, a marginal player in Telangana, in case of a hung assembly, Rao said it was difficult to comment as one does not know as of now what whould be the shortfall for the TRS. "The BJP will have nothing to do with the Congress or the AIMIM (led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi)," Rao told PTI, indicating that the BJP was not be averse to doing business with the TRS to keep the Congress away from power.

"....BJP certainly wants a stable government, and in case of a hung assembly, we will see who seeks our support. Our support will certainly be not available for the Congress or the AIMIM," Rao added.

The BJP had won just five seats in the 2014 assembly polls that were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. It had contested the poll in alliance with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA a few months ago over the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Rao, however, noted that since the party contested the elections against both the TRS and the People's Front, it would be happy to be in the opposition. The AIMIM, which Chandrasekhar Rao called a "friendly party" during the election campaign, meanwhile, said it will stand by the TRS leader. "I will be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah he will form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi later rode a motorcycle to 'Pragati Bhavan', the camp office-cum-residence of Rao, and was with him for about three hours. "On behalf of my party I met caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. I am pretty sure and confident and KCR 'saab' is (also) confident that people of Telangana would once again bless KCR to the chief minister's post. He will form a new government on his own strength," he told reporters. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 assembly elections as against the seven in the 2014 polls, and supported the TRS elsewhere.

When asked if AIMIM would back out if the BJP went with TRS, Owaisi, who also addressed campaign rallies in support of TRS candidates, said,"Such a scenario would not be there. BJP, which had five seats....would decrease...you will see tomorrow by noon."

Meanwhile, a People's Front delegation called on the governor and sought to be treated as a single entity should the electorate give a fractured mandate. "In the event of a situation of the governor having to invite the single largest entity to form the government arises, we said, this is our pre-poll alliance and these are the papers and documents. We submitted them to the governor," state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters.