Telangana EAMCET-II exam paper leak: Police arrests two more, including dean of private college

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department, probing the leak of the Telangana state engineering agriculture and medical common entrance test (EAMCET)-II-2016 medical question papers, Thursday arrested two more persons, including a dean of a private college in Hyderabad.

The dean, V Vasu Babu, and KV Sivanaryana Rao, an agent for admissions in private colleges, who were allegedly involved in the leakage of the EAMCET-II papers were arrested, a release from CID said.

Vasu Babu, who is in charge for six campuses, and Sivanaryana were in touch with other accused persons, who conducted a preparation camp with leaked EAMCET question papers at Bhubaneswar, it said. The duo met the accused several times during February to July 2016, police said. They discussed the question paper leakage and gathering of students and arranged six students for the camp at Bhubaneswar and prepared them with the leaked question papers along with other students, police said.

The six students attended the exam on 9 July 2016 and of these, three students got good ranks as the entrance paper was tallied with the leaked paper, police said, adding, the accused had collected Rs 35 lakh from each student. On 25 July 2016, the CID had registered a case. Since then, around 60 persons (brokers and sub-brokers) have been arrested and Rs 2.87 crore related to the scam seized.

The probe revealed that some students appearing for TS EAMCET-II-2016 (medical) from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were taken to camps set up in at least five cities prior to the exam. They were given practice with the leaked copies of question papers comprising 320 questions with correct answers, the CID had said.

The EAMCET-II was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad and the results were declared on 14 July that year.