Telangana doctor uses 'Fevi Kwik' to treat minor's injury; parents lodge FIR

In a shocking case of medical negligence, a Telangana doctor has come under the scanner for allegedly using a common adhesive glue ‘Fevi Kwik’ on a minor boy who came to get his wounds treated at the hospital. This not only worsened the boy’s condition but also left his parents agitated as they lodged a police complaint against the doctor, prompting an investigation into the matter. Notably, the incident took place at the Rainbow Hospital in Leeja municipality of Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district. The seven-year-old boy Praveen Choudhary recently attended a wedding with his parents in the same district where he got injured above his left eye as he fell down while playing.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he was treated by Dr Nagarjuna and his team, who reportedly used ‘Fevi Kwik’ to dress his wounds, instead of stitching. However, this only worsened his condition as his pain intensified, forcing his parents to consult another doctor. Upon the second consultation, they came to know that an adhesive has been used to treat the boy.

Enraged by this, the boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against the doctor. In a video that has gone viral, the parents could be seen confronting the doctor and his assistants about their negligence. The video also showed the doctor admitting to his mistake and further adding that the mishap occurred due to a power outage in the hospital.

“No.. No.. it happened by mistake and there was no power supply in the hospital when we were treating your son”, the doctor was heard saying. While he made continuous efforts to calm down the parents assuring them of taking responsibility for any complications with the boy, the latter remained furious as they questioned his lack of common sense and berated him. The video has also drawn the irk of social media users who have been demanding the health department take appropriate actions against the doctor’s negligence.

